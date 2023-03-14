Last Of Us Giraffe Was ??

Source: YouTube

The giraffe in The Last of Us season finale is real. Production designer John Paino explained that they could’ve made a fully CG giraffe if they had time, but they didn’t, so they worked with the Calgary Zoo to get real giraffes used to being fed by strangers. Paino said the scene was “probably the most complicated piecing of VFX stage, scenery, and location” he’s ever worked on. What’s the visually-coolest movie ever?