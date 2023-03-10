Last Of Us Special To Air After Finale
March 10, 2023 9:13AM CST
Source: YouTube
HBO is sharing a teaser for “The Making of The Last of Us.” The show will take viewers behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew that bring the PlayStation game to life. The special will stream after the season finale, Sunday on HBOMax. Watch the teaser for the upcoming special on YouTube. Who’s your favorite character from The Last of Us? Why?
Do not fall asleep. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/nHW3uO4nZJ
— The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) March 9, 2023
