Lauren Spencer Smith Flower

Lauren Spencer Smith’s song “Fingers Crossed” is a fan favorite for the new pop star. However, Lauren dropped a new song and is calling it her favorite song she has ever written. Check it out Now enjoy Flower.
.@iamlaurenmusic deserves all the #Flowers. 🌸
Hear her latest track on #AListPop: https://t.co/9WmzosriRO pic.twitter.com/Aqh95nRkdm
— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) April 25, 2022
.@iamlaurenmusic deserves all the #Flowers. 🌸
Hear her latest track on #AListPop: https://t.co/9WmzosriRO pic.twitter.com/Aqh95nRkdm
— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) April 25, 2022