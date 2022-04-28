      Weather Alert

Lauren Spencer Smith Flower

Apr 28, 2022 @ 9:38am

Lauren Spencer Smith’s song “Fingers Crossed” is a fan favorite for the new pop star.  However, Lauren dropped a new song and is calling it her favorite song she has ever written.   Check it out Now enjoy Flower.

TAGS
Flower Lauren Spencer Smith New music
