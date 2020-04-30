Lebron James is hosting a star studded national graduation ceremony for 2020 High School seniors
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: LeBron James speaks onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
With over 3 million high school seniors robbed of their graduation ceremonies, Lebron James (along with Malala, the Jonas Brother, Pharrel and more) are streaming a star-studded commencement ceremony on May 16th! Seniors, will you be watching?