Shows
Double J in the Morning
On Air with Lindsey
Afternoons with D-Wayne
Tino Cochino Radio
Concerts
Contests
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Lindsey's Blog
“Legally Blonde 3” is happening and Mindy Kaling is writing it!
May 20, 2020 @ 8:20pm
Reese Witherspoon is back as Elle Woods, with a little Mindy Lahiri influence! Who’s EXCITED?!
Lindsey
Contests
Pay Dad’s Rent!
5 days ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
1 year ago
Lincoln's Hit Music
Shows
Double J in the Morning
On Air with Lindsey
Afternoons with D-Wayne
Tino Cochino Radio
Concerts
Contests
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL