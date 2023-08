Lego has gone all-inclusive (and now for everyone). Lego has a 287-piece box of Lego blocks that are in Braille, so those who are visually impaired, can play with them. The set came out in 2019, but was only available to certain families. Thanks to the high demand, Lego has announced that the set can be pre-ordered and will be delivered in September.

Click the HERE for more information and details on how to order yours!