It’s the show with Hot questions and even Hotter Wings. It’s the First We Freats Hot One’s wing challenge, Check out how Lenny Kravitz did on the wing challenge.

Here’s @LennyKravitz keeping it cool on an all new Hot Ones https://t.co/6PlBM8DWpj pic.twitter.com/4ZHHZ3dbzt — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) February 9, 2023