Lewis Capaldi Apologizes to Every Girl He’s Ever Been With

Lewis is at it again with his antics! Recently, the “Forget Me” crooner was eternally memorialized as a wax figure at Madams Tussauds. At the unveil for his figure, he coyly unzipped the pants of his wax likeness and investigated what lay beneath. Check out his TikTok to see the full hilarious moment.