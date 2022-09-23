Lewis Capaldi Covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s Licence’ At Abbey Road
September 23, 2022 2:50PM CDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lewis Capaldi attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lewis Capaldi recently performed and recorded “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo for the latest Spotify Singles.
The song was recorded at Abbey Road along with a stripped-down version of “Forget Me.”
In a statement about the new song, Capaldi wrote, “After I was able to finally fu__ing move out of my parent’s house in 2020 after the success of ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before You Go’, I thought it’d be wise to ring up my pals TMS again and see if they fancied writing some more tunes after I realized I’m contractually obligated to make more music for a large corporation. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
The singer recently revealed he suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome and is receiving Botox treatments to deal with the symptoms.