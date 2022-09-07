106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Lewis Capaldi Diagnosed With Tourette’s Syndrome

September 7, 2022 12:55PM CDT
Share

During an Instagram Live, Lewis Capaldi revealed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

Lewis told his followers, “I have been diagnosed with Tourette’s, I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something. My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with, it’s not as bad as it looks.”

He has received Botox treatments to help freeze the muscles and continues to find “ways to cope all the time.”

More about:
D-Wayne
Lewis Capaldi

Contests