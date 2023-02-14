Lewis Capaldi Goes Public With New Edinburgh Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lewis Capaldi attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lewis Capaldi isn’t single anymore! The singer made it official with his new girlfriend during the BRIT Awards on Saturday (February 11th).

Capaldi was spotted with actress ​​Ellie MacDowell at the Universal Music afterparty, held at 180 The Strand in London. The singer was seen kissing MacDowell and getting some moves in on the dance floor.

“He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party. It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too,” an onlooker from the party told The Sun. “They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for awhile before Lewis headed off to the dance floor. He was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing” at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling. They make a lovely couple.”

Do you artists make better music when they’re in love?