Lewis Capaldi Wants To Reunite One Direction
January 15, 2023 11:42AM CST
Lewis Capaldi has fans a bit crazy over a demo he recently shared.
He jokingly shared a snippet on TikTok, and his followers have become obsessed with it — to the point of telling him they wish he’d released that song instead of “Pointless.”
“So many people have told me this song sounds like it should’ve been a One Direction song and now I’m thinking about all the money I could’ve made if only I had written it in 2014,” he wrote in a new TikTok video. He also asked pal Niall Horan to “round up the troops at once” so they can turn his moneymaking scheme into a reality.
Capaldi is currently celebrating his new song “Pointless” finally going to #1 in the United Kingdom.
What boy band would you most like to see reunite?
