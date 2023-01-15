Lewis Capaldi Wants To Reunite One Direction

Lewis Capaldi has fans a bit crazy over a demo he recently shared.

He jokingly shared a snippet on TikTok, and his followers have become obsessed with it — to the point of telling him they wish he’d released that song instead of “Pointless.”

“So many people have told me this song sounds like it should’ve been a One Direction song and now I’m thinking about all the money I could’ve made if only I had written it in 2014,” he wrote in a new TikTok video. He also asked pal Niall Horan to “round up the troops at once” so they can turn his moneymaking scheme into a reality.

Capaldi is currently celebrating his new song “Pointless” finally going to #1 in the United Kingdom.

What boy band would you most like to see reunite?