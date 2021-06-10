Liam Payne Hit Rock Bottom During One Direction Days
In a recent interview, Liam Payne opened up about dealing with drugs, alcohol, and suicidal thoughts while in One Direction.
“I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it.”
He said that back then, seeing photos of himself bloated and drunk helped him get in together.
He then had issues during the COVID lockdown. But since then, he’s going back to the gym and going to counseling. He adds that Harry Styles will check up on him often.