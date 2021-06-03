Liam Payne Reveals Recent Harry Styles Phone Call Made Him Miss One Direction
Liam Payne’s recent phone conversation with Harry Styles left him missing his One Direction days.
Liam said during an Instagram Live that Harry has a “sixth sense” for when one of the One Direction guys “isn’t feeling good” or “if one of us is struggling or in trouble.”
Payne went on to explain that it’s sometimes hard to watch his former bandmates, “stories from afar.”
Liam did admit that he hopes for the day that all of the guys can get into a room, “We’ve all said it outside but we’ve just not said it to each other,” before joking, “There’s a song in there somewhere.”