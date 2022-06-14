Life Hack “Removing Permanent Marker”

Every Tuesday the Jenn & JDub Show presents a “Life Hack” to revolutionize your life. This one is for all the parents out there with kids who get into the permanent markers and mark up everything. It’s been JDub Tested and APPROVED! *Disclaimer it only works on certain surfaces.*
