Life Hack – Saving Money

We all need to save money, especially now, and apparently there are easy ways to do it.

DISHWASHING SOAP

If you use the liquid dishwasher soap, you can take an ice cube tray, fill each one up 1/2 of the way, freeze it and make your own pods. Not only are you saving money with the amount of soap used, but you are also making it more convenient to wash the dishes!

WASHING CLOTHES

You don’t have to buy as much laundry detergent if you use this life hack.