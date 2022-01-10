Life Hack – Social Media Scrolling

It is always difficult trying to scroll social media and do anything else, especially if you need to scroll hands free. Thanks to a couple of Tik Tok users, we are able to set our phones to scroll for us, but you better be prepared to never get off your social media.
iPhone Hack::
@diaperbagrag #hack #parentsoftiktok #lifehacks ♬ original sound – Shannon
Android Hack::
@imparkerburton Reply to @orneryandirish bro so many people tagged me 😂 #tech #techtok #samsung #android ♬ original sound – Parker Burton