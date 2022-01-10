      Weather Alert

Life Hack – Social Media Scrolling

Jan 10, 2022 @ 3:02pm
POLAND - 2021/12/21: In this photo illustration a Tik Tok logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an image of a champagne cork popping in the background. (Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It is always difficult trying to scroll social media and do anything else, especially if you need to scroll hands free.  Thanks to a couple of Tik Tok users, we are able to set our phones to scroll for us, but you better be prepared to never get off your social media.

iPhone Hack::

@diaperbagrag #hack #parentsoftiktok #lifehacks ♬ original sound – Shannon

Android Hack::

@imparkerburton Reply to @orneryandirish bro so many people tagged me 😂 #tech #techtok #samsung #android ♬ original sound – Parker Burton

 

