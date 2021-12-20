Life-Size Elf On The Shelf
TOPSHOT - Jeffrey Kemble, takes a photograph of his wife Erin Kemble as she wears an "Elf on the Shelf" costume to promote social distancing and obeying stay at home orders, on the porch of their home in Clifton, Virginia, April 28, 2020. - Since March 30,2020 Kemble has been posting photos of herself wearing a new costume each day to Instagram, ranging from ET to Napoleon Dynamite to Neo from The Matrix. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Teachers always go above and beyond and this principal is no different. He dresses up as a life-sized "Elf on the Shelf" for the kids to see when they come into school. He makes sure to move into different positions and stays like that until all the kids get inside.