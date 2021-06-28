Lil Nas X Kisses Male Dancer In Performance
Lil Nas X had a historic performance of his own at the BET Awards while performing his hit, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The rapper’s performance was reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” video with an Egyptian theme with dancers and Nas dressed in a Pharaoh costume. At the end of his performance, Lil Nas X leaned over and kissed a male dancer, which brought the audience to their feet applauding the bold move. Nas’s performance comes on the final day of Pride month. Lil Nas X is known to celebrate the end of Pride with a bang, it was June 30, 2019, when he came out as gay. He asked fans to pay close attention to his song, “C7osure” via Twitter which included a rainbow emoji.