Lil Nas X Vs Chris Tucker 5th Element

Today on the Jenn & JDub Show there was a debate on Lil Nas X outfit from the Met Gala and how similar he looks to Chris Tucker from the movie The 5th Element.
.@LilNasX pulled off three regal outfits on the 2021 #MetGala carpet https://t.co/fQORFnCjtB pic.twitter.com/hoorwGjOnK
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021
