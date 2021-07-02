Lil Nas X Vs Madonna

Madonna was quick to remind fans that she, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera #DidItFirst, responding to Lil Nas X’s controversial same-sex kiss at the BET Awards. Fans criticized Madonna for comparing her kiss to Lil Nas X’s with many saying the legendary singer was trying to undermine Nas’s history-making LGBTQ+ moment on television. Lil Nas X defended the singer on a post from Pop Crave about the hashtag writing, “Me and Madonna are friends. It’s just a joke.” Do you think Madonna was trying to lower the excitement of Lil Nax X’s BET moment or do you think “it was just a joke” as Lil Nas stated?