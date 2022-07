Lincoln Airport Outdoor Movie Series

Join 1063 KFRX @ the Lincoln Airport FREE Outdoor Movie Series this Friday, July 22nd for Top Gun.

Here is the info:

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: Food Trucks 6:30 pm- 8:30 pm

The movie begins around 9:15 pm

Where: 3801 NW 34th Street, Lincoln NE 68524

FREE ticket Link: CLICK HERE.