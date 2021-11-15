Lincoln Children’s Zoo Suffers 3 Major Losses
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19. On October 13th, the zoo announced that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. They were then treated with steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infection. The two tigers have since recovered, but the three snow leopards did not make it. We are sending our thoughts to our friends at The Lincoln Zoo and will keep you posted on any new developments. Thanks to our friends at 1011 News for the story.