      Weather Alert

Lincoln Man featured on ABC’s Holey Moley

Jul 19, 2022 @ 5:00am

Holey Moley is a Put Put Golf game show where contestants compete against each other in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups on a supersized miniature golf obstacle course.  The show features NBA stand-out Stephan Curry as the show featured host with commentary by commentator Joe Tessitorecolor commentator Rob Riggle, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.

Ironically it was a local Lincoln man the owner of Lincoln’s Adventure Golf Course, Dylan Bohlke who made it to the finals to put his way to $250K.   Sadly he didn’t win the cash prize but did say the following.  “I was glad she was the person who ended up winning if it wasn’t me.

TAGS
Holey Moley Local Put Put Golf
Connect With Us Listen To Us On