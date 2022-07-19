Lincoln Man featured on ABC’s Holey Moley
Holey Moley is a Put Put Golf game show where contestants compete against each other in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups on a supersized miniature golf obstacle course. The show features NBA stand-out Stephan Curry as the show featured host with commentary by commentator Joe Tessitore, color commentator Rob Riggle, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.
Ironically it was a local Lincoln man the owner of Lincoln’s Adventure Golf Course, Dylan Bohlke who made it to the finals to put his way to $250K. Sadly he didn’t win the cash prize but did say the following. “I was glad she was the person who ended up winning if it wasn’t me.