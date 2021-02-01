Lincoln Organization honoring Black History month with coloring book.
Lincoln’s South of Downtown Community Development Organization is honoring Black History Month by showcasing black business owners and leaders across the Capital City in a coloring book. In an article from 10/11 News, the coloring book features images of people from artists and hair stylists, to chefs and non-profit leaders.
The coloring book pages are all drawn by hand by a wide range of about a dozen Lincoln artists. Katharen Wiese of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization said “It’s people with master’s degrees in fine arts to really young people that haven’t even graduated from high school yet, and I think that diversity of experience is just even more of a celebration that reflects Black history and Black futures.
