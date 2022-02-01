      Weather Alert

Lincoln Teen’s Fundraiser Goes Viral

Feb 1, 2022 @ 5:40am
Bucks County, Pennsylvania, USA

What started as a rough week for one Lincoln family has left them feeling happiness and gratitude for the community’s support.  Earlier this week while Preston Yager was in wrestling practice, students went through lockers and took most of his belongings. They took his keys and eventually his car. The car was then wrecked.

That car was provided by funds from his father’s death while serving in Iraq almost 15 years ago.  A GoFundMe was set up to help get Preston another car. The goal was $7,000, and it surpassed $12,000 in a matter of days.

