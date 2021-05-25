Lindsay Lohan Returns to Acting
LINZ, AUSTRIA - JULY 26: Lindsay Lohan attends the press conference during 'Weisses Fest 2014' on July 26, 2014 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by Monika Fellner/Getty Images)
Get ready, Lindsay Lohan is making a return to acting.
The Parent Trap star has inked a deal with Netflix for a Christmas romantic comedy.
In the film, Lohan will play a newly engaged but spoiled heiress that gets amnesia after a skiing accident and is taken care of by a lodge owner and his daughter.
Right now, there’s no release date for the film. Production for the film begins in November.
Lohan hasn’t been COMPLETELY absent, she starred in 2013’s The Canyons from director Paul Schrader and the horror film Among The Shadows in 2019. She has also appeared on TV as herself in Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club and in other roles such as 2 Broke Girls and was a guest judge on an Australian edition of The Masked Singer.