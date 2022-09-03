Little Caesars Has NFL Meal Deals

Little Caesars, the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, is celebrating the 2022 football season with two new NFL Meal Deals. The promotion is available exclusively for online ordering and includes the Crazy Combo NFL Meal Deal and the new Caesar Wings NFL Meal Deal. The new Crazy Combo NFL Meal Deal includes one Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni pizza, plus a two-liter Pepsi product and a Crazy Combo for $13.99. Each Crazy Combo includes eight breadsticks and Crazy Sauce. The new Caesar Wings NFL Meal Deal comes with one Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, a 2-liter Pepsi product, and an eight-piece order of Caesar Wings for $17.99. Caesar Wings are available in oven-roasted, BBQ, buffalo, and garlic parmesan flavors. New NFL Meal Deals can be found at participating Little Caesars locations nationwide for online ordering only. What’s your favorite football food?