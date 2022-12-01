Little Debbie Going Under??

Little Debbie is not going out of business. The rumor has been circulating, leaving consumers panicked about their Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls and Nutty Buddy wafer bars. McKee Foods Corporation, the bakery that manufactures Little Debbie-brand snack cakes, says the product is no longer being sold in commissaries on U.S. military bases and in U.S. Navy retail stores nationwide and overseas. Mike Gloekler, PR manager at McKee Foods, says Little Debbie-brand snack cakes will continue to be sold to consumers across the United States explaining, “Little Debbie is here to stay!” What’s your favorite Little Debbie treat?

Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada https://t.co/WtNAabZEWZ pic.twitter.com/3740lFzEAj — CTV News (@CTVNews) November 30, 2022