Little Debbie Snacks Are Now Ice Cream Treats
Your favorite Little Debbie snacks are officially ice cream flavors! The snack cakes-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores nationwide on Feb. 1. The pints will sell for $2.50 each.
Here are the flavors:
Oatmeal Creme Pies ice cream
Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.
Cosmic Brownies ice cream
Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.
Zebra Cakes ice cream
White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.
Honey Buns ice cream
Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.
Strawberry Shortcake Rolls ice cream
White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.
Swiss Rolls ice cream
Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.
Nutty Bars ice cream
Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.