Little Girls ADORABLE Tooth Fairy Request
A mom in the UK has gone viral on Tik Tok after posting a video of a note her daughter left for the Tooth Fairy.
The girls room was decorated like a fantasy land, and the tooth fairy had it’s own door.
Upon hearing that her mother was going to redecorate the room, the little girl left a note for the tooth fairy:
“Can you please move your door so my mummy can decorate? Thank you”
The note has melted peoples hearts, and there are some who are hoping that mom can keep the tooth fairy there.
I say its a good out of the “tooth fairy conversation”.
See the video here: