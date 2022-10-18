Lizzo Adds a 15-Foot Booty to Her Tour, Courtesy of Yitty

Lizzo has a new addition to her “Special” tour; a story-high booty covered with Yitty shapewear.

The shapewear company, made possible by Fabletics, is the sponsor of the 15-foot booty, another one standing at a modest 8-foot, will also be displayed at the singer’s show.

Concertgoers can win free Yitty items or improved seats by popping the balloons.

Fans must scan the QR code on the balloon to enter. Everyone who enters will get a special brand offer.