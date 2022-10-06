Lizzo Calls Out Guy During Her Show
October 6, 2022 6:07AM CDT
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo played Madison Square Garden but while she was on stage, she took the opportunity to call out a guy for stringing along a girl. It might be the most amazing thing to ever happen to this fan. What a perfect way to call it quits with the wrong guy!
