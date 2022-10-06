106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Lizzo Calls Out Guy During Her Show

October 6, 2022 6:07AM CDT
Lizzo Calls Out Guy During Her Show
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo played Madison Square Garden but while she was on stage, she took the opportunity to call out a guy for stringing along a girl.  It might be the most amazing thing to ever happen to this fan.  What a perfect way to call it quits with the wrong guy!

@debtfreelivinny @lizzo you are a bad bitch!!! #lovelizzo #madisonsquaregarden #newyork #lizzotour2022 #lizzotour #badassbitcch ♬ original sound – 💵 Budgeting Queen of Green 💵

