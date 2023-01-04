Lizzo Glows With Confidence in New Revealing Swimsuit Selfie: ‘Sex Symbol’

Lizzo showed her Instagram followers a sneak peek of her amazing trip by posting photos of herself in a swimsuit by a pool. The “About Damn Time” singer shared four photos to her Instagram account, looking beautiful and sure of herself while on vacation. In the slideshow, the star wore a cut-out swimsuit and a pair of silver hoop earrings. She kept the post’s caption short and spicy with the phrase “Sex Symbol” as a description. Lizzo is the master of positive self-talk. Last year the 34-year-old posted a video reminding fans that weight fluctuations are normal, and when she gained weight, she posted a picture with the caption, “I gained weight. I look TF GOODT.” Are you trying to be more gracious with your image this year? What do you do to be kind to yourself and stop negative talk?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)