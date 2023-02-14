Lizzo Has Earned Many Awards, But She Says None Top the One She Just Received — And It Couldn’t Be More Midwest

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo’s midwest roots were at the center of her greatest accolade to date. “Of all the awards I have received, this, by far, is the highest honor,” she said in a recent video. “To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt… or freeze,” she said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a contest to name the plow. The top eight names were chosen by the votes of thousands of people. “Blizzo” was sent in by Osseo Middle School.

In her video, Lizzo also gave a shout-out to the school. What is the most cherished award you’ve ever received?