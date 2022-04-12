Lizzo Promises “Song Of The Summer” Wearing Bottomless Chaps From Her Hew Brand

Lizzo is all about body positivity and she is ready to “step into her confidence and powers” as she promotes her new song and shapewear line “Yitty.”
Named after her childhood nickname, “Yitty” is a new line of shapewear that goes against the norm. Lizzo models some bottomless chaps for the brand in a video posted to Instagram.
Lizzo is seen stepping out of an SUV while sashaying to a private jet wearing black bottomless chaps, bearing her bottom in all its glory.
Lizzo’s song, “About Damn Time,” which she debuted recently with James Corben is slated for release on April 14th.