Lizzo Reacts To Critics Calling “Rumors” Featuring Cardi B The Worst Song Of 2021
Lizzo has reacted to critics calling “Rumors” the “worst song of 2021.”
The singer gave a music business lesson to her followers tweeting,
“I don’t think [people] know the difference between ‘bad’ music & non-viral music these days. They equate virality [with] quality & that’s just not true.”
She went on to say that during live performances of the song fans sing the words and she has plaques dedicated to the success of the song which features Cardi B.
Lizzo reminded everyone “Viral does NOT = successful YALL”