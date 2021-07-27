Lizzo Tells Fans They Need to Stay ‘Six Feet’ Away from Her in Public
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. Color version available.) Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
Lizzo took to Instagram to let fans know to back back! The “Juicy” singer said she wasn’t trying to be rude but needed fans to stay “six feet” away when trying to show her love.
As COVID begins to ramp up across the United States, more and more people are testing positive for the coronavirus with a 170 percent increase in infections in the last two weeks. 83 percent of the cases have been caused by the Delta variant.
Lizzo wants to make sure she doesn’t get sick and says one way to do that is for people to keep their distance.
“So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it,”
The singer then encouraged fans to take vitamin C and vitamin C and to wear a mask.