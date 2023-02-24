106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

LL COOL J Recalls Almost Drowning

February 24, 2023 9:09AM CST
LL COOL J Recalls Almost Drowning While Filming ‘Deep Blue Sea’ LL Cool J recalled his scene-stealing moment in the 1999 sci-fi film Deep Blue Sea, which nearly ended tragically. On this week’s “Hot Ones,” the Hip Hop icon was quizzed about several little-known facts regarding his long film and music career. LL revealed that the film’s robotic shark almost killed him. The rapper turned actor shared that he was filming a scene with the robotic sharks when the production team went to lunch. “I was in the middle of a take, and the guy holding the [shark’s controller], just broke, and they bailed on me,” he recalled. LL COOL J added that when he tried to breathe in air, the device gave him water, which “took it to another level,” said LL. “I ended up struggling and getting out. When I climbed out [the water], this dude was sitting there with a cigarette [laughing like], ‘I saw what happened.’” Scary. What is your favorite LL Cool J movie or T.V. show?

