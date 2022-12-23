Local Furniture company with a king size donation

Every Friday the Jenn & JDub show gets you into the weekend with happy ending stories. This story is right here in our backyard. Slumberland Furniture has donated a truckload of new mattresses to our friends at People City Mission. Pastor Tom and the Team at PCM said the following.

Thank you @slumberland_furniture for your generosity this holiday season in caring for Lincoln’s most vulnerable. Having a safe, comfortable place to sleep makes such a big difference to our guests. ❤️