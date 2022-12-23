106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

December 23, 2022 6:37AM CST
Local Furniture company with a king size donation

Every Friday the Jenn & JDub show gets you into the weekend with happy ending stories.  This story is right here in our backyard.  Slumberland Furniture has donated a truckload of new mattresses to our friends at People City Mission.  Pastor Tom and the Team at PCM said the following.

Thank you @slumberland_furniture for your generosity this holiday season in caring for Lincoln’s most vulnerable. Having a safe, comfortable place to sleep makes such a big difference to our guests. ❤️

 

A post shared by People’s City Mission (@pcmlincoln)

