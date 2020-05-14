Local non-profit The Bay answers all your new “What do I do if…” questions during the pandemic
Thank goodness for The Bay. In so many ways! This Lincoln non-profit, skate park, music center, youth outreach resource and SO much more, has answered all the new questions you might have during this COVID-19 time.
Like, how do I apply for unemployment?
How do I apply for Medicaid?
How can I access free wifi?
I’m quarantined with an abuser, what should I do?
These, and many more! Visit thebay.org/resources for step-by-step youtube videos answering all these questions.
Thank you to The Bay and Good Life Community Development for all they do for the city of Lincoln!