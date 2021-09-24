Local Principal pays off his debt
Last night Principal Kevin Naumann of St. Joseph School made a deal with students for their annual fundraiser. If the $30,000 goal was met, he would sleep on the roof. To Maumanns surprise Families raised more than expected. Families raised $30,000 the bet was if that was raised I would sleep on the roof. We also have a matching anonymous donor and they would match that with another $30,000,” Naumann said. With corporate donations, the school raised upwards of $100,000 which can go towards things like school supplies and repaving the parking lot.
