London ‘Pub-On-Wheels’ Pulls Pints On People’s Doorsteps
One London brewer has found a unique way to keep the beer flowing during lockdown – by packing his kegs into a van and serving pints on people’s doorsteps. Driving a white van with the slogan “tactical beer response unit” on the side, Peter Brown, the director of Forest Road Brewing Co., spends his day fulfilling delivery orders. But rather than delivering boxes of cans or bottles, Brown fills pint glasses for his customers out of taps on the side of the van. “It doesn’t fit as much beer as our bar would do on a normal Friday or Saturday, but what we do get is the pure joy on the customers’ faces when they see a cold glass of beer for the first time in six weeks,” he said. “The look on their faces is just irreplaceable.” Brown has seen huge demand: he’s booked until the end of May and is investigating acquiring another van. “The man’s a hero, simple as that. Not all heroes wear capes, but this guy should,” said one customer.
