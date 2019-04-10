Lori Loughlin Is Now Facing a Money Laundering Charge

Maybe LORI LOUGHLIN and her husband should have pleaded guilty with FELICITY HUFFMAN on Monday . . . because yesterday they got hit with a brand new charge.

In addition to the fraud charges, Lori, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other parents are now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The money laundering charge comes from the fact that the money these parents paid to get their kids into college was funneled through a fake charity. It carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison . . . just like the fraud charge.

It’s not likely that Aunt Becky will be sent away for 40 years, but prosecutors have been saying they want everyone involved in this chaos to get at least SOME jail time.

TMZ says they’ll recommend roughly 4 to 6 years . . . while they’ll only ask for two to two-and-a-half years for Felicity and the others who pleaded guilty on Monday. But an expert told “People“ he thinks Lori will get 3 to 5, while Felicity is looking at less than a year.

(E! Online)