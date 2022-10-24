A close up of a diamond wedding ring on a bride's hand.

Can you imagine losing your wedding ring? Neither could Ashley Garner, she had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. Ashley lost her wedding ring days before hurricane Ian hit her home in Fort Myers Florida. Hope wasn’t lost though, during the clean-up after the destruction of the hurricane Ashley found her lost wedding ring in a pile of brush right outside of her house.

To read more about Ashley’s story click here.