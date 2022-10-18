106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Lottery Win Comes At The PERFECT Time

October 18, 2022 6:08AM CDT
Share
Lottery Win Comes At The PERFECT Time
Lottery ticket

We’ve all dreamed of winning the lottery and paying off all our debts, even dreaming of never having to work again.  For one lucky resident in Fort Meyers, Florida that dream may be to rebuild their lives and those prayers were answered.  There were two winning lottery winners in Friday’s $494 Million drawing: one person in California and the other in Florida.  That person has not come forward yet. Read the story HERE.

More about:
Florida
Fort Meyers
Hurricane Ian
Lottery
Mega Millions
Winning

Contests