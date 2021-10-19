Love Hallmark Christmas Movies? Here’s How To Spend A Night Inside One
friends celebrating Christmas at home
Hallmark’s holiday movies always look so perfect and festive. Well, you have the chance to spend the night in a place just like that!
The Hallmark Channel and Club Wyndham are offering themed holiday suites in celebration of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” movie fest.
Guests can choose between New York City, Vail, Colorado, and Nashville, Tennessee.
The New York City location is a “Classic Hallmark Channel Christmas”, a “Snowy Mountain Christmas” is in Vail, Colorado, and the “Country Christmas” is in Nashville, Tennessee.
Each suite was designed by the Hallmark Channel’s set designers and include a variety of holiday themed decor and items including gingerbread house kits, snow projector, ornament crafting stations, etc.
Which city would you want to experience the Hallmark holiday movie suite? What is your favorite Hallmark Christmas movie?