‘Love Is Blind’ Editing Mess Up
Love Is Blind’s second season was completely wild, and apparently, it was also kinda heavily edited! Which, yeah, is somewhat expected since obviously producers had to take weeks of footage and trim it down into hour-long episodes. But it looks like some important conversations were majorly messed with, and a TikTok user caught a huge editing fail on the show involving Sal Perez, Mallory Zapata, and two plates of food.
The scene in question shows Sal and Mallory having an intense conversation about their relationship, and the amount of food on their plates changes multiple times midway through, implying that said conversation was edited out of order.
The Love Is Blind creators have yet to explain themselves, but anyone else want to see the unedited version of this conversation? What do YOU think??