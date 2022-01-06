LPS Requiring Masks

Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands.
Lincoln Public Schools is bringing back the mask requirement for everyone beginning Jan. 4, 2022. LPS will require face coverings for everyone inside all LPS buildings and buses at all grade levels during the school day, and before and after school during school sponsored activities during the month of January. They said it will review this requirement again and announce any changes on Jan. 28, 2022. Thanks to our friends at 1011 News for the story.