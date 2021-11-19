Car submerged in pool because of Hurricane Katrina. Also check out:
One man in Maryland might just be the “Luckiest Man On Earth”. His car was sinking, with him in it, in the Susquehanna River. He was rescued because the Susquehanna Hose Company was out filming a recruitment video for a fire department, showing how to rescue anyone caught in their car while it goes under water. They are a dive team and had an axe to break the window and pull the unidentified man to safety. He was treated at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.